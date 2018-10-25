Nuclear Blast Comes To Los Angeles Comic Con With KIRK HAMMETT's KVH Toys And IRON MAIDEN: Legacy Of The Beast

Nuclear Blast will be at Los Angeles Comic Con this weekend, October 26th - 28th, at booth #312. Bringing the heaviest hitting music and merch from Nuclear Blast artists plus official merchandise from Kirk Von Hammett Toys and Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast.

There will be figures, masks, totes and pins from KVH Toys with a limited number of items signed by Kirk Hammett. While supplies last.

Come see what’s new from Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast as well as pick up copies of the exclusive variant cover of the Legacy Of The Beast comic book #5 plus Eddie figures, key-chains and pins. Stop by the booth Sunday afternoon to get the comic autographed by story writer, Llexi Leon.

Also available at booth #312 is an exclusive art variant of Iron Maiden’s “Two Minutes To Midnight” by artist Zombie Yeti. This nuclear art piece is limited to 100 hand-numbered prints.

The “Next Elvira”, April Wahlin, will be making an appearance at the Nuclear Blast booth on Friday, October 26th at 3 PM and again on Saturday, October 27th at 1 PM. In spirit of Halloween, April will be in her “Next Elvira” drag signing photos and copies of her novel, Thirteen Offerings: Stories Of Ithiria.

Visit Nuclear Blast in the Horror Pavilion at booth #312 for more details.