Nuclear Blast Records Partners With Independent Distributor ADA

The World’s Biggest Heavy-Metal label, Nuclear Blast Records,and top independent distributor, ADA (Warner Music Group), have announced a global partnership. ADA will be providing world-wide physical and digital distribution, excluding certain territories in Central Europe, as well as offering additional services to support Nuclear Blast’s incredible roster of iconic bands and newly-developing artists. This deal builds on Nuclear Blast’s existing relationship with WM Central Europe, under the leadership of Bernd Dopp, Chairman & CEO Warner Music Central Europe, who has provided the label with distribution services for more than 20 years.



Metal juggernauts Machine Head will be releasing their new studio album Catharsis on January 26th via Nuclear Blast/ADA, along with a massive tour that kicks off on January 25th. Catharsis is set to deliver a full-throttle rollercoaster through every facet of Machine Head’s increasingly diverse sound and looks certain to be one of 2018’s most acclaimed metal records. Swedish progressive metal pioneers Meshuggah have scored a Grammy nod for Best Metal Performance on Clockworks, released by Nuclear Blast in October, 2016. Groundbreaking industrial-metal pioneers, Ministry, have also signed a worldwide deal with the label and recently wrapped recording on their new album AmeriKKKant, which is scheduled for release on March 9th through this new partnership.





“We are excited to enter a new chapter in the history of Nuclear Blast. Having been with the Warner family for over 20 years in Germany and other territories in Europe, this seems as a logical step. Looking forward to much success with the ADA team!” said Markus Staiger, Managing Director and founder of Nuclear Blast.



Eliah Seton, President of ADA Worldwide, commented: “We look forward to contributing to the legacy of Nuclear Blast and its incredible roster and we couldn’t be happier to extend their footprint in the Warner family across the globe.”