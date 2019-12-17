Nuclear Blast Rockwell Yamaha Racing Announce 2020 Roster And Team Rebranding

It’s the same structure, but new name, as the Nuclear Blast Rockwell Yamaha Racing are set to field a three-rider 250cc West Supercross team for the 2020 season. The team will consist of Robbie Wageman, Bradley Lionnet, and Hunter Schlosser. Wageman and Lionnet will campaign the entire 250W series while rookie Hunter Schlosser will be under the truck as soon Round 3.

Team owner Ryan Clark is excited with the roster, “I am excited to work with these three young riders who to us only have upside and are on upward swings in their career. Like them, I feel our program is growing and improving with each day so it’s encouraging to have a batch of riders that want to be here and improve with us.”

Wageman, who is coming off a year that saw him ride to a career best 11th in Seattle, as well as a handful of top 15 finishes that earned him a top 100 number for the first time in his young career.

Joining Wageman will be Bradley Lionnet. No stranger to the team, Bradley returns to the team he spent 2018 with as well as fill in stints in 2017 and 2019. Like Wageman, Lionnet had a career best year in 2019 that earned him national #98 for the 2020 season. Lionnet is pleased to be back with the team, “I am very pleased to be back under the Nuclear Blast Rockwell Yamaha Racing rig after finishing the season with them in 2019. I am looking forward to a consistent season with them and plan to represent our sponsors to best of my ability.”

For rookie Hunter Schlosser, the plan is to turn pro at Anaheim 2 and then be under the truck full time from there on out.

While Rockwell Watches remains part of the team’s primary structure, Nuclear Blast Records has stepped up in 2020 to title sponsor the 250 efforts. Team Manager Chris Elliott spoke to the title sponsor switch, “This has been a few years in the making, our relationship with Nuclear Blast Records has been constantly gaining momentum since partnering back in 2016 and it was just the natural progression to have them step up in big way for 2020. And to Rockwell Watches credit, they encouraged the change and still support the team just as they have the past few years which has been important to us because without Rich and everyone at Rockwell Watches, none of this would ever have been possible for Ryan (Clark) and myself.”

Adding to the excitement for 2020 is the return of Team Solitaire, with professional motorcycle roots dating back over twenty years, team owner Ryan Clark has brought the brand back to supercross for 2020.