NUCLEAR BLAST To Feature Exclusive SLAYER Hardcover Comic, MESHUGGAH Box At San Diego Comic Con

Nuclear Blast Records, synonymous with quality extreme metal music, is set to come back to the halls of the San Diego Comic-Con and celebrate 30 years of the label with a Blast at booth #501. This year there will be a multitude of highlights, exclusive merchandise, signings and other surprises!

San Diego Comic-Con runs July 20th to 23rd in San Diego, California at the San Diego Convention Center.

The exclusive Nuclear Blast hard cover edition of the Slayer comic issues 1-3 by Dark Horse Comics is limited to 1000 pieces featuring variant art by Marcelo Vasco. The ultimate thrash juggernaut, Slayer has dominated stages and destroyed audiences for over thirty years, with their latest album, Repentless, showing no signs of slowing down or showing mercy. Based on the brutal "Repentless" video trilogy by B. J. McDonnell, this expansion of the video story lines by writer Jon Schnepp (Metalocalypse, Venture Brothers) and illustrator Guiu Vilanova (Conan, Weird Detective) drives deep into the darkest heart of America, spawning a raging road trip down a bloodstained highway, a tale of the doomed, the damned... and the repentless!

Nuclear Blast introduces their mascot The Blast Beast this year, and to celebrate there will be two versions of a 9" resin statue available in super limited numbers. This is the first official of hopefully many to come collaborations between Stern Pinball and Nuclear Blast Records.

This exclusive 9” 3D resin statue of Nuclear Blast Records mascot Blast Beast is re-imagined in a design by Stern Pinball and Rock Art Illustrator Zombie Yeti. Sculpted by BigShot Toyworks. The Blast Beast Full Color edition (pictured below) is limited to 50 pieces for SDCC 2017. The Blast Beast Green edition is limited to 25 pieces for SDCC 2017.

The Meshuggah Box (pictured below) includes a beanie, shirt, button 4-pack, logo decal, and autographed postcard - limited to 100 pieces.

Visit the official San Diego Comic-Con website at this location.