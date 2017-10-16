Nuclear Blast Unveils Limited Edition Subrosa Blastbeast BMX Bike; Video Trailer

Nuclear Blast Records, synonymous with quality extreme metal music, has partnered with Subrosa to create the Subrosa / Nuclear Blast “Blast Beast 26” complete bike and “Blast Beast 24” double top tube frame.

“The two brands have teamed up in the past with music for videos, and of course the Slayer bikes, and this time we got together to create some awesome products to celebrate Nuclear Blast’s’s 30th anniversary! These bikes were produced with the same quality and attention that Subrosa is known for, but in extremely limited numbers to ensure that each fan receives not only a bad-ass ride, but a special piece of history.”

Watch a video trailer below.

The Subrosa / Nuclear Blast “Blast Beast 26” complete bike will be limited to 30 bikes worldwide and will be offered for $666 which includes shipping in the US. Foreign orders will be required to pay the additional shipping costs.

The 26" model includes:

- Complete Bike

- Number Plate

- Pad Set

- Exclusive Enamel Pin

The Subrosa / Nuclear Blast “Blast Beast 24” double top tube frame will be limited to 30 frames worldwide and will be offered for $399.99 which includes shipping in the US. Foreign orders will be required to pay the additional shipping costs.

The 24" model includes:

- Frame

- Exclusive Enamel Pin

For more information on both bikes or to place your order, visit nuclearblast.com/bmx.