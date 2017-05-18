NUCLEAR OATH Streaming New Song “Faith Let Go”; Toxic Playground Album Details Revealed

Nuclear Oath, the five-member groovy, heavy, sludgy, intense, and interactive metal wrecking crew from Medicine Hat, Alberta, are streaming the new song “Faith Let Go”, featured on the band’s new album Toxic Playground, out on June 9th. The song is available for streaming below.

The forthcoming album will take the listeners on a journey inspired by the band's personal experience and struggles combined with intense energy. They hope each individual who listens takes something different from the band.

"We feel it is an aggressive album from start-to-finish, which generates different emotions as the album progresses.” says the band.

Pre-order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Into The Depths Of Hatred”

“Confessions”

“Forsaken Wasteland”

“Ambushed”

“Faith Let Go”

“Razor Blade Regrets”

“Sacrifice The Fallen”

“Toxic Playground”

“Blind”

Bonus Track:

“There Goes The Neighbourhood” (Remixed and remastered from 2016 EP Ashes Of The Unborn)

“Faith Let Go”:

“Razor Blade Regrets”: