NUNO BETTENCOURT - New Sneak Peek Video Posted For Upcoming Episode Of AXS TV's "At Home And Social"

AXS TV presents a special performance by Nuno Bettencourt and his superstar friends on the upcoming episode of "At Home And Social". Check out a new sneak peek video below.

In this all-new special, Bettencourt is joined remotely by an impressive roster of friends and fellow artists as he performs Radiohead’s “Karma Police” with Julian Lennon, and the Heart hit “Barracuda” with Nancy Wilson,Taylor Hawkins, and Liv Warfield; unveils the unreleased single “Use Me,” with new singer GabrieLa in her global debut; and unleashes a stunning guitars-only rendition of the Queen classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” as part of rock supergroup Generation Axe, featuring six-string masterminds Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Tosin Abasi, and a surprise appearance by Queen’s own Brian May.

Premieres August 3 on AXS TV.