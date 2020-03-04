NUNO BETTENCOURT Says EXTREME Bandmate GARY CHERONE "Was Not The Biggest VAN HALEN Fan"; Video
March 4, 2020, 9 minutes ago
In this new video from SiriusXM, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt talks about meeting Eddie Van Halen, and Extreme bandmate Gary Cherone's stint with Van Halen (1996 - 1999).
In another video, Bettencourt remembers how Sebastian Bach was the only person who knew that "More Than Words" would reach #1 in the US.
"More Than Words" topped the charts in Belgium, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand, and the US. Watch the official video for the song below: