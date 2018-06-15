NWOBHM Legends BLITZKRIEG Debut "Angels Or Demons" Music Video

NWOBHM veterans Blitzkrieg have released a video for "Angels Or Demons", featured on their new album Judge Not (Mighty Music). Order the album here, and watch the new video below.

Judge Not is, although five years later in the Blitzkrieg world, a continuation from where the band left off from that last album release. Once again solidifying the band's roots in the British metal genre. The Newcastle-based quintet whose heritage evolves from the New Wave of British Heavy Metal-era some thirty-five plus years ago in the UK, and the connection with Metallica for the times the Bay Area metal giants have covered the bands’ anthem "Blitzkrieg" over the years, and still sporadically play it in their live set.

The album was recorded in Newcastle UK at Downcast Base HQ by Phil Davies, but the band elected to use a different studio this time around for mixing, and because the band all admire the work that the Hansen Studios do, most notably the mix of the Pretty Maids Pandemonium album, Jonas Haagensen came on board from the Hansen Studios to mix the album.

Tracklisting:

"Heretic"

"Who Is Blind"

"Forever Is A Long Time"

"Reign Of Fire"

"All Hell Is Breaking Loose"

"Without You"

"Loud And Proud"

"Angels Or Demons"

"Wide Legged And Headless"

"Falling Into Darkness"

"Judge Not Lest You Yourself Be Judged" (alternate album version)

"Schools Out" (Alice Cooper cover, bonus track)

"Angels Or Demons" video:

"Forever Is A Long Time" lyric video:

"Reign Of Fire" video:

Blitzkrieg lineup:

Brian Ross - Lead vocals

Ken johnson - Guitars, keyboards, backing vocals

Alan Ross - Guitars, Backing vocals

Matt Graham - Drums

Huw Holding - Bass