NWOBHM Legends BLITZKRIEG Talk New Album - "What We Have Written So Far, I Think A Lot Of Metal Fans Will Like"

Mighty Music recently announced the singing of British heavy metal band Blitzkrieg.

Earlier this month the band announced a new record deal with Denmark powerhouse label Mighty Music. Guitarist Ken Johnson explains to Maximum Metal, “Towards the end of 2016 we began taking note as to what Mighty Music were doing for fellow North East NWOBHM band Tygers of Pan Tang (signed with Mighty Music in 2015) and we really liked the exposure, promotion, etc. the Tygers were picking up off it and the momentum they were starting to regain. We felt at that point in time we were just beginning to tread water, going through the motions, new material was being written regardless but we weren’t sure when we would be asked to enter a studio to record it. The exposure and promotion of the last two Blitzkrieg releases, Back From Hell and the 30th anniversary edition of A Time Of Changes maybe could’ve been handled better for whatever reason that was. So, I emailed Michael (Mighty Music CEO Michael H. Andersen) at Mighty Music really not expecting to hear anything in return. But we did after a few chats via email and a brief meeting with Michael when he was in Newcastle for the Tygers of Pan Tang. Blitzkrieg were finally offered a deal to sign for Mighty Music. Michael flew over from Denmark and we signed in Newcastle upon Tyne in Trillians Rock Bar on January 21st.”

The Mighty Music deal centers on the band’s next record, set to record in late summer. “At the moment, there is no working album title as we speak, though what we have written so far, I think a lot of metal fans will like, keeping the aspect of the band to what our identity is, a British metal band, though keeping it fresh…a lot like what the present day Accept are doing and doing very well. The album will be recorded in Newcastle in the UK but it will be mixed possibly in Denmark”, advises Johnson. He elaborates that the deal is for multiple album releases and world-wide distribution.

Earlier this month it was announced that Blitzkrieg recruited a new bassist in Huw Holding (Avenger, Cardinal Synne), replacing Bill Baxter (1992-1993, 2012-2017). Blitzkrieg also confirmed their cancellation of the upcoming performance at the Very Eavy fest in Netherlands on April 22nd to concentrate on the new album.