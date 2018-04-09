NWOBHM Legends SATAN Sign To Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records has announced the signing of long-time running NWOBHM legends Satan to its roster. The heavy metal quintet has signed a multiple album deal with Metal Blade and has just finished recordings for their tentative new album to be released during the second half of 2018.

Comments Satan: "Metal Blade is part of Satan's past and we are super excited for it to be part of our future. It seems so fitting, it's hard to imagine another label that could give us a better platform for our music today."

While standard bearers of the NWOBHM movement and responsible for '83's seminal Court In The Act and '87's Suspended Sentence, with their tentative new album Satan make it abundantly clear that in 2018 they are not interested in simply capitalizing on past glories. Comprised of 10 tracks of searing metal, it is blatantly and profoundly the work of the Newcastle upon Tyne natives at their very best, infusing their signature sound with a more raw, wild and spontaneous vibe than they showcased on 2015's mighty Atom By Atom, in the process displaying more passion and energy than slews of bands half their age.

Having reunited in 2012 and returned to touring duty, Satan - comprised of six-stringers Russ Tippins and Steve Ramsey, bassist Graeme English, drummer Sean Taylor and vocalist Brian Ross - once more proved their collective mettle with 2013's Life Sentence and follow-up Atom By Atom, both records critically acclaimed and maintaining the high standards of their earlier releases. With such a powerful collection in their hands the band were unsurprisingly eager to take it on the road, and they once again had successful tours and festival runs in Europe, North America and South America, culminating with a slot opening for Pentagram in Helsinki, which Tippins counts as a true honour.

Satan will unleash their latest batch of classical heavy metal songs in the second half of 2018. Stay tuned for more information.

Satan lineup:

Brian Ross - Vocals

Russ Tippins - Guitars

Steve Ramsey - Guitars

Graeme English - Bass

Sean Taylor - Drums

(Photo - Stefan Rosic)