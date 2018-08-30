NWOBHM Legends SATAN Streaming New Single "Death Knell For A King"

On September 7th, Metal Blade Records will release Cruel Magic, the new album by English NWOBHM legends Satan. For a preview of Cruel Magic, check out third single "Death Knell For A King", below.

Bearers of the NWOBHM movement and responsible for '83's seminal Court In The Act and '87's Suspended Sentence, Satan make it abundantly clear with their upcoming new album that in 2018, they are not interested in simply capitalizing on past glories. Comprised of 10 tracks of searing metal, it is blatantly and profoundly the work of the Newcastle upon Tyne natives at their very best, infusing their signature sound with a more raw, wild and spontaneous vibe than they showcased on 2015's mighty Atom By Atom - and in the process, displaying more passion and energy than slews of bands half their age.

Tracking the album at First Avenue Studio, they further demonstrated their trust and rapport with past collaborators, recruiting engineer Dave Curle and Dario Mollo to handle the mix, letting them handle the technical side of things so the quintet could focus all of their energies on giving the best performances. Confident in the songs they had written and how they wanted them to sound made the process a very easy one, walking out of the studio with a record of which they are understandably proud, and will reign supreme in the speakers and headphones of metalheads the world over when it drops in September. "We truly feel we've got it 100% right this time, the balance between considered content and reckless performance. We always break loose on stage so why not on record?"

Pre-order the album here in the following formats:

- ltd. Boxset (incl. Digipak-CD, excl. bonus-CD, excl. dead gold-marbled vinyl w/excl. bonus-LP, 75x75 cm flag, circular 12" back patch, five A4 art prints, A4 photo card, numbered certificate)

- Digipak-CD (EU exclusive)

- CD

- 180g black vinyl

- clear vinyl (limited to 500 copies - EU exclusive)

- red/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- water blue-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- steel grey-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - US exclusive)

- yellow/ochre-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - US exclusive)

Cruel Magic tracklisting:

"Into The Mouth Of Eternity"

"Cruel Magic"

"The Doomsday Clock"

"Legions Hellbound"

"Ophidian"

"My Prophetic Soul"

"Death Knell For A King"

"Who Among Us"

"Ghosts Of Monongah"

"Mortality"

"Death Knell For A King":

"Into The Mouth Of Eternity":

"The Doomsday Clock" video:

In support of Cruel Magic, Satan will head out on the road this October for a US tour, which includes an appearance at the Frost and Fire IV festival in Ventura, CA. See below for all dates.

October

5 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

6 - Ventura, CA - Frost And Fire IV

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey

8 - San Francisco, CA - Elbo Room

9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

13 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

Satan lineup:

Brian Ross - Vocals

Russ Tippins - Guitars

Steve Ramsey - Guitars

Graeme English - Bass

Sean Taylor - Drums

(Photo - Stefan Rosic)