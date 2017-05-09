NWOBHM Legends TRESPASS Ink Two-Album Deal With Mighty Music

Mighty Music welcome NWOBHM legends Trespass to their roster, with a new studio album out in late 2017.

Trespass was formed in Sudbury, Suffolk, England in April 1979 by brothers Mark (guitar, vocals) and Paul Sutcliffe (drums) Dave Crawte (guitar) Richard Penny (bass). Around this time they started gigging around East Anglia, playing a mix of rock covers and original songs including early versions of "One Of These Days" and “Lightsmith”.

Despite their fairly short lived time on the metal scene Trespass made a lasting impact. Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica remained fans since the very beginning and "One Of These Days" was featured on NWOBHM compilation '79 revisited put together by Ulrich and Geoff Barton in 1990.

Trespass have recently played festivals in the UK and Europe in 2015/16 and will be touring in 2018 supporting the album.

Lineup:

Mark Sutcliffe - Guitars and Lead Vocals

Jason Roberts - Drums

Danny B - Bass

Joe Fawcett - Guitar