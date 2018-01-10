NWOBHM Legends TRESPASS Release Footprints In The Rock Album Teaser Video
January 10, 2018, 10 hours ago
NWOBHM legends Trespass will release their new album, Footprints In The Rock, out January 12th, 2018 worldwide on Mighty Music (Japan by Bickee Music). A new album teaser video can be found below.
Tracklisting:
"Momentum"
"Be Brave"
"Mighty Love"
"Prometheus"
"Footprints In The Rock"
"Little Star"
"Green Man"
"Dragons In The Mist"
"Beowulf And Grendel"
"Weed"
"Music Of The Waves"
Teaser:
"Momentum" video: