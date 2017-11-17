NWOBHM Legends TRESPASS Release “Momentum” Video

Finally the wait is over. NWOBHM legends Trespass have released a new music video, "Momentum". A hard rocking British metal song with an old school ‘80s Judas Priest vibe.

"Momentum" is out on all digital streaming services and is taken from the upcoming comeback album Footprints In The Rock, out January 12th, 2018 worldwide on Mighty Music (Japan by Bickee Music).

Trespass was formed in Sudbury, Suffolk, England in April 1979 by brothers Mark (guitar, vocals) and Paul Sutcliffe (drums) Dave Crawte (guitar) Richard Penny (bass)

Around this time they started gigging around East Anglia, playing a mix of rock covers and original songs including early versions of One Of These Days and Lightsmith.