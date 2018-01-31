NWOBHM Pioneers CLOVEN HOOF Sign with Pure Steel Records; Immortal Album Due This Spring

Pure Steel Records has announced the worldwide signing of yet NWOBHM legends, Cloven Hoof. The band have begun to work on their new album, Immortal, which will see its release in late spring on CD, Vvnyl and digital download.

This album will be the follow up to 2017's Who Mourns The Mourning Star?. An album which has been a critical and commercial success. More details for Immortal, including the release date, tracklisting, and artwork, will be forthcoming.

Cloven Hoof came onto the metal world in 1979 and to this very day are still brandishing their no nonsense style of heavy metal that fans around the world have come to admire for all these years. They are one of the most influential bands of the NWOBHM movement. Throughout their illustrious career, the band have released two EPs and six full length albums.

In addition to this historic signing, Cloven Hoof will be headlining Germany's Sword Brothers Festival on February 24th, and will be part of the Bang Your Head!! Festival on July 12th-14th. Finally, the band will embark on its first ever tour of The United States beginning in September. Details forthcoming.

Says founding member Lee Payne: "Cloven Hoof are honoured to be signing to Pure Steel. We will be joining a growing number of great bands on this legendary label.

We look forward to working with Pure Steel on the follow up album to Who Mourns For The Morning Star. We promise to raise the bar even further with Immortal.

"The current Anglo-American lineup is the finest in the band's history and Pure Steel is the right label for Cloven Hoof because they are true metal to the bone! Here's to a successful partnership with many classic albums to come."

(Photo - ShankJay Graphics)