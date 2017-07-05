NYN Featuring Former OBSCURA Member Fountainhead Announce New Album; Track Streaming
July 5, 2017, 8 minutes ago
As progressive/technical death metal project Nyn moves closer towards the August 11th release of Entropy: Of Chaos and Salt, the time has come for another exciting song from the release to be made public. The band has launched "Maelstrom II: The Ignorance Of The Gatekeeper", the second part of a dynamic four-part song on the album.
Which, like the rest of the release, features dazzling performances from new members Tom "Fountainhead" Geldschläger (ex-Obscura, Fountainhead, Pitts Minneman Project) on fretless guitar and legendary key/synth musician Jimmy Pitts (Pitts Minneman Project, Eternity's End, Equipoise) alongside Nyn founding member and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Noyan Tokgozoglu. Of special note in today's song premiere for "Maelstrom II: The Ignorance of the Gatekeeper" is the inclusion of a guest spot from Brandon Morris, a member of renowned prog metal act A Sense Of Gravity.
Tracklisting:
“The Mind Inverted”
“The Apory Of Existence”
“Omnipotence”
“Dissimulating Apologia”
“Rebirth: Rebuild, Advance, Redo”
“Embrace Entropy”
“The Hallway”
“Maelstrom”
“Taken Away By The Tides”
“Maelstrom II: The Ignorance Of The Gatekeeper”:
“The Apory Of Existence”: