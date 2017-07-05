NYN Featuring Former OBSCURA Member Fountainhead Announce New Album; Track Streaming

As progressive/technical death metal project Nyn moves closer towards the August 11th release of Entropy: Of Chaos and Salt, the time has come for another exciting song from the release to be made public. The band has launched "Maelstrom II: The Ignorance Of The Gatekeeper", the second part of a dynamic four-part song on the album.

Which, like the rest of the release, features dazzling performances from new members Tom "Fountainhead" Geldschläger (ex-Obscura, Fountainhead, Pitts Minneman Project) on fretless guitar and legendary key/synth musician Jimmy Pitts (Pitts Minneman Project, Eternity's End, Equipoise) alongside Nyn founding member and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Noyan Tokgozoglu. Of special note in today's song premiere for "Maelstrom II: The Ignorance of the Gatekeeper" is the inclusion of a guest spot from Brandon Morris, a member of renowned prog metal act A Sense Of Gravity.

Tracklisting:

“The Mind Inverted”

“The Apory Of Existence”

“Omnipotence”

“Dissimulating Apologia”

“Rebirth: Rebuild, Advance, Redo”

“Embrace Entropy”

“The Hallway”

“Maelstrom”

“Taken Away By The Tides”

“Maelstrom II: The Ignorance Of The Gatekeeper”:

“The Apory Of Existence”: