NY’s SANCTION Sign To Pure Noise Records

Pasadena based Pure Noise Records has signed Long Island hardcore/metal band Sanction to the label’s growing roster, which includes breaking acts like Knocked Loose, Sharptooth and Counterparts among others.

The first order of business is today’s re-release of the band’s EP, The Infringement Of God’s Plan, which is available digitally now and will be released on vinyl soon.

“We are very excited about working with Pure Noise. Big things coming in the future” - Sanction

Next up, Sanction has debuted a new video for their song “Fixated Upon A Figure,” that’s both terrifying visually and face-melting socially.

(Photo by: Rebecca Lader)