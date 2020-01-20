Oakland's HALLUCINATOR To Unleash Another Cruel Dimension In February; New Track Streaming Now

Oakland esoteric death thrash unit Hallucinator will release their debut full-length, Another Cruel Dimension, on February 14th via Carbonized Records.

Engineered and mixed at Secret Bathroom and Satan's Sweat Shoppe in Oakland, California by Justin Divver and mastered by Charlie Koryn (Chthonic Deity, Ascended Dead) at Underworld Studios in Portland, Oregon, Another Cruel Dimension spews forth thirteen tracks of audio hell that pays its respects to Sadus, Repulsion, and Bathory and includes a cover of "On They Slay" from R.A.V.A.G.E. (pre-Atheist).

Listen to "Pervader" from Another Cruel Dimension via the audio player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://carbonizedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/another-cruel-dimension" href="http://carbonizedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/another-cruel-dimension">Another Cruel Dimension by Hallucinator</a>

Another Cruel Dimension artwork and tracklisting:

"Another Cruel Dimension"

"Clotted Black Blood"

"Alcoholic Possession"

"Hiss In The Skull"

"Ruthless Transgression"

"Pervader"

"Into Lurid Destinations"

"Beyond The Threshold Of Sanity"

"Primeval Power"

"Mad Reaper"

"On They Slay" (R.A.V.A.G.E. Cover)

"Chapel Perilous"

"Descent Without Control"

For digital preorders, go to this location. For vinyl, head here.

In advance of the release of Another Cruel Dimension, Hallucinator will take to the streets on a week-long stretch of live dates in California and Mexico where physical copies of the record will be available. The Southern Invasion 2020 tour will commence January 22nd and run through February 4th with additional live invasions to be announced in the weeks to come. Venue info can be found in the tour poster below.

Hallucinator is:

Eric Stucke - vocals, guitar, synthesizer

Will Kovach - drums

Dave Rochmann - bass

Falko Bolte - guitar

