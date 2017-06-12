OBITUARY Announce Battle Of The Bays North American Co-Headlining Tour With EXODUS
June 12, 2017, 10 minutes ago
Tampa Bay, Florida-based death metal godfathers, Obituary, collide with Bay Area thrash metal kings Exodus for another epic Battle Of The Bays this fall. The two American legends went to war in Europe last year and are now bringing the battle to America this time with support from Power Trip and Dust Bolt.
The co-headlining tour kicks off September 14th in Durham, NC and ends on October 15th in Baton Rouge, LA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16th and a complete listing of dates is available below.
Additionally, Obituary will perform at the prestigious Hellfest Open Air 2017 on June 18th in France and return to Europe for a headline tour on July 8th including multiple festival appearances at Resurrection Festival, Rock Maraton 2017, VOA Heavy Rock Fest and more. All confirmed Obituary tour dates are listed below.
September (with Exodus, Power Trip and Dust Bolt)
14 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas Live
16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Downstairs)
21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
22 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Ball
23 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
24 - London, ON - London Music Hall
26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
27 - Columbus, OH - Park Street Saloon
28 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Center
29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
October (with Exodus, Power Trip and Dust Bolt)
1 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
3 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
4 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades *
7 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *
8 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
10 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
12 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
14 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *
15 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Varsity Theater +
* - No Exodus
+ - Obituary, Dust Bolt only
Obituary summer festivals/tour dates:
June
18 - Clisson, France Hellfest 2017
July
8 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival
10 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla +
11 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club +
12 - Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic - Cafe Klub Slavie +
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Vienna
15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rock Maraton 2017
August
6 - Corroios, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Fest
8 - Gijon, Spain - Sala Acapulco
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival 2017
13 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock
14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 *
15 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW Freizeitzentrum West *
17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2017
19 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival
+ - with Absu
* - with Trivium
(Photo: Ester Segarra)