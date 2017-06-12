OBITUARY Announce Battle Of The Bays North American Co-Headlining Tour With EXODUS

Tampa Bay, Florida-based death metal godfathers, Obituary, collide with Bay Area thrash metal kings Exodus for another epic Battle Of The Bays this fall. The two American legends went to war in Europe last year and are now bringing the battle to America this time with support from Power Trip and Dust Bolt.

The co-headlining tour kicks off September 14th in Durham, NC and ends on October 15th in Baton Rouge, LA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16th and a complete listing of dates is available below.

Additionally, Obituary will perform at the prestigious Hellfest Open Air 2017 on June 18th in France and return to Europe for a headline tour on July 8th including multiple festival appearances at Resurrection Festival, Rock Maraton 2017, VOA Heavy Rock Fest and more. All confirmed Obituary tour dates are listed below.

September (with Exodus, Power Trip and Dust Bolt)

14 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas Live

16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Downstairs)

21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

22 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Ball

23 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

24 - London, ON - London Music Hall

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

27 - Columbus, OH - Park Street Saloon

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Center

29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

October (with Exodus, Power Trip and Dust Bolt)

1 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

3 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

4 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades *

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *

8 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

10 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

12 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

14 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

15 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Varsity Theater +

* - No Exodus

+ - Obituary, Dust Bolt only

Obituary summer festivals/tour dates:

June

18 - Clisson, France Hellfest 2017

July

8 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

10 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla +

11 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club +

12 - Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic - Cafe Klub Slavie +

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Vienna

15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rock Maraton 2017

August

6 - Corroios, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Fest

8 - Gijon, Spain - Sala Acapulco

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival 2017

13 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 *

15 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW Freizeitzentrum West *

17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2017

19 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

+ - with Absu

* - with Trivium

(Photo: Ester Segarra)