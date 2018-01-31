OBITUARY Announce North American Headline Tour With PALLBEARER, SKELETONWITCH, DUST BOLT

Death metal legends Obituary have announced an early summer North American headline tour with support from Pallbearer, Skeletonwitch and Dust Bolt. The tour begins May 2nd in Atlanta, GA and ends June 3rd in Miami, FL.

Obituary comments on the tour: “We are stoked about our North American tour and super excited to be back at the headlining spot. We have been very fortunate to be a part of some killer tours for our last few US/Canada runs as support to Carcass, Cannibal Corpse and Kreator but that came with limits on time and production value. Now it’s time to bust out the Big Guns, dig deep into our musical pockets and pull out some oldies but goodies!!

"With 10 studio albums and over 100 songs in our catalog these days, it’s never easy choosing a set list and always causes some serious discussions and arguments amongst the band members so we are turning to the fans on this one. We want to hear from YOU what songs we should play and since everyone has their favorites we are really looking forward to hearing what you guys think. This should be fun, entertaining and interesting so make sure to comment on our social media pages with your top picks......Ready. Set. GO!!!!!!!!”

Additionally, Obituary will embark on a month-long Spring 2018 European headlining tour in March. The tour begins March 3rd in Cologne, Germany and ends April 1st in Schijndel, Netherlands at Paaspop Festival.

Find Obituary's complete live itinerary here.

Obituary are:

John Tardy - Vocals

Trevor Peres - Guitar

Ken Andrews Jr. - Guitar

Terry Butler - Bass

Donald Tardy - Drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)