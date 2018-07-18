OBITUARY Announce Self-Titled Vinyl Reissue & Ten Thousand Ways To Die EP First Vinyl Pressing; Video Trailer

Florida death metallers Obituary have announced a reissue of 2017's self-titled full-length release featuring two bonus tracks not included on the original pressing and alternate artwork. Additionally, the band will release the first official vinyl pressing of the Ten Thousand Ways To Die EP, featuring live recordings of twelve classics and fan favorites from the band's storied catalog recorded on their 2015 world tour.

The limited edition Obituary vinyl are due out August 31st on Relapse Records. Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below:

Additionally, Obituary begin their headlining Summer European tour next week on July 26th at Metal Days Festival. The brief tour ends on August 2nd at Rockstadt Extreme Festival. Obituary will return to Europe in November opening for Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax for a 24-date tour.

Find the band's live itinerary here.

Lineup:

John Tardy - Vocals

Trevor Peres - Guitar

Ken Andrews Jr. - Guitar

Terry Butler - Bass

Donald Tardy - Drums