OBITUARY Bassist TERRY BUTLER On Touring With SLAYER - "It's A Bucket List Thing" (Video)

Obituary bassist Terry Butler recently spoke to Mammoth Metal TV about touring with Slayer on the band's farewell tour, and working on the follow-up to Obituary's self-titled album from 2017. Check out the interview below.

Butler on touring with Slayer: "It's a bucket list thing. I've been a Slayer fan from Day 1, and being in a band myself the dream always was to play with Slayer. It came true... it took 30 plus years (laughs). It's definitely awesome. Pretty much every band from the '80s that was playing heavy music, Slayer was an influence."

Dates for the European leg of Slayer's final world tour, with special guests Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Obituary, ran from November 1st in Dublin, Ireland to December 8th in Helsinki, Finland. In the video below, Obituary recall being booked for the dates: