OBITUARY Bassist TERRY BUTLER's Daughter Killed In Car Crash; GoFundMe Page Launched To Help With His Two Grandsons

Bass legend Terry Butler (Obituary, Death, Massacre) has contacted BraveWords with the devastating news that he recently had to leave the second leg of Obituary's tour with Hatebreed, after learning that his daughter, Jona Wright, had been killed in a car crash.

A friend of Jona's has launched a GoFundMe page to help with Butler's two grandsons. You can find the page here.

Jona died of injuries she suffered in the one-vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 7 on southbound I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. She passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital where she was taken after the crash. Her two children, ages 6 and 10, were taken to St. Joseph’s with minor injuries, troopers said. Jona was wearing a seat belt and the children were restrained. The crash happened about 6:28 PM on southbound I-75 approaching State Road 674 in Hillsborough County.

BraveWords offer our deepest condolences to Terry and his family.