OBITUARY Bassist TERRY BUTLER Talks New Album, CHUCK SCHULDINER, And MASSACRE Reunion In New Interview

Metal Wani's Editor in Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi recently spokewith legendary bassist Terry Butler (Obituary, ex-Death, ex-Six Feet Under). In the interview available below, Butler talks about Obituary's recently released self-titled album, how the band manage to write memorable songs using the same style even after three decades, writing more thrash metal influenced songs on the record due to guitarist Kenny Andrews and why the band decided to leave the album self-titled.

Butler also talks about the raw, organic production, writing a record on road throughout 2016, his opinion on why Obituary preferred to write a balanced album with faster as well as slow, groove oriented songs and his opinion on how bands like Obituary, Overkill, Testament are still churning out great records even after decades of existence.

He also throws light on working with Death mastermind Chuck Schuldiner, how he wrote great songs without caring about fans, his opinion on why Death was the most complex metal band as compared to Six Feet Under, his take on recently released Massacre reunion news, why the existing members cannot use the Massacre title legally and more."

Obituary recently released their new, self-titled album through Relapse Records. The album has hit the #24 spot on the German records chart. More chart positions will be revealed soon.

Obituary have released the second part of a documentary series focusing on their new, self-titled album, out now via Relapse Records. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The album art was created by Andreas Marschall.

Obituary tracklisting:

“Brave”

“Sentence Day”

“A Lesson In Vengeance”

“End It Now”

“Kneel Before Me”

“It Lives”

“Betrayed”

“Turned To Stone”

“Straight To Hell”

“Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

Album stream:

Obituary by Obituary

Obituary comment on the “Ten Thousand Ways To Die” video, directed by Balázs Gróf: "We are so stoked about the new "Ten Thousand Ways To Die" video. We knew even while making the "Violence" video from the Inked In Blood release that there would be a continuation video to follow. It just goes to show once again that this band is not afraid to have a good time and laugh at ourselves. Balázs is an amazing artist and captured the band's characters and personalities perfectly in both videos and we are so excited to get the reaction from the Obituary fans."

“Turned To Stone” lyric video: