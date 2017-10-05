OBITUARY, DYING FETUS, INCANTATION And More Featured On Relapse 2017 Sampler; Proceeds To Benefit Rock To The Future; Audio Stream

Relapse is proud to partner with Rock To The Future to offer their annual label sampler highlighting another year of incredible music from their eclectic roster, featuring the best dark and heavy music from around the globe.

Ranging from death metal, black metal, doom, sludge, and grindcore to hard rock, electronic, synth, industrial, experimental, prog, and more, the sampler features over 30 tracks from metal legends like Obituary, Dying Fetus and Incantation to rising stars and sonic innovators Myrkuy, King Woman, S U R V I V E and Cloakroom to new signees Author & Punisher, Miracle, Genocide Pact, and Trappist.

As always, the sampler is entirely FREE to stream (below) and download however fans who choose to contribute to the pay-what-you-want model, will see 100% of the proceeds donated to Rock To The Future, a non-profit organization that provides music education for Philadelphia’s underserved youth at no cost to them or their families. Using music, their programs ignite passion and creativity, support academic achievement, and improve self-esteem by empowering individuals and strengthening local communities.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rock To The Future’s Development Director Katie Feeney stated: "Rock To The Future is so excited to partner with Relapse Records this year to help prepare underserved Philadelphia youth for every stage in life through music education. Rock To The Future believes that music education should be as diverse as the kids we serve. By providing free to low-cost music experiences for under-resourced youth of all skill levels in Philadelphia, we inspire self-expression, build confidence, increase academic performance, and foster teamwork. Relapse Records will be supporting our mission this year through proceeds from their annual sampler and we are so grateful!"

Tracklisting:

Obituary - "Brave"

Dying Fetus - "Panic Amongst The Herd"

Exhumed - "Defenders Of The Grave"

Incantation - "Rites Of The Locust"

Gruesome - "Fragments Of Psyche"

Expulsion - "Altar Of Slaughter"

Iron Reagan - "Bleed The Fifth"

Integrity - "Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame"

Death - "Overactive Imagination" (Remastered)

Myrkur - "Ulvinde"

The Obsessed - "Punk Crusher"

King Woman - "Utopia"

Cloakroom - "Seedless Star"

Tau Cross - "Deep State"

Ecstatic Vision - "The Electric Step"

S U R V I V E - "Cutthroat" (Lena Willikens Remix)

Steve Moore - "Welcome To TSC”

Ex Eye - "Xenolith; The Anvil"

Arcadea - "Infinite End"

Iron Monkey - "Omegamangler"

Primitive Man - "My Will"

Usnea - "Lathe Of Heaven"

Unearthly Trance - "Dream State Arsenal"

John Frum - "Presage Of Emptiness"

Haemorrhage - "Nauseating Employments"

Black Anvil - "May Her Wrath Be Just"

Atriarch - "Inferno"

Poison Blood - "The Scourge And The Gestalt"

The Drip - "Blackest Evocation"

Mammoth Grinder - "TBD”

Genocide Pact - "Induction/Agnogenesis"

Author & Punisher - "Pressure Lover"

Miracle - "The Visitor"

Trappist - "Death To Corporate Beer"