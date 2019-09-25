OBITUARY Launch Animated Video Trailer For Upcoming North American Tour With ABBATH, MIDNIGHT, DEVIL MASTER

Obituary are hitting the road in North American this week in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their trailblazing debut album, Slowly We Rot, with Abbath, Midnight & Devil Master. Tour dates and a new animated trailer below.

September

27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill

29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

6 - Reno, NV - Cargo

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

9 - Denver, CO - Sumit

10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Madison, WI - Sylveee

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre

19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

20 - Providence, RI - The Strand

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre