OBITUARY Launch Animated Video Trailer For Upcoming North American Tour With ABBATH, MIDNIGHT, DEVIL MASTER
September 25, 2019, an hour ago
Obituary are hitting the road in North American this week in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their trailblazing debut album, Slowly We Rot, with Abbath, Midnight & Devil Master. Tour dates and a new animated trailer below.
September
27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill
29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
6 - Reno, NV - Cargo
8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
9 - Denver, CO - Sumit
10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room
12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
13 - Madison, WI - Sylveee
15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre
19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
20 - Providence, RI - The Strand
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre