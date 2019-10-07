OBITUARY Live At Berkeley's UC Theatre; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Capital Chaos TV has uploaded footage of Obituary's full set from The UC Theater in Berkeley, California on October 5. Watch below:

Obituary are on the road in North America, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their trailblazing debut album, Slowly We Rot, with Abbath, Midnight & Devil Master. Remaining tour dates are listed below.

October

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

9 - Denver, CO - Sumit

10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Madison, WI - Sylveee

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre

19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

20 - Providence, RI - The Strand

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

(Photo - Ester Segarra)