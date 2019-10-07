OBITUARY Live At Berkeley's UC Theatre; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
October 7, 2019, an hour ago
Capital Chaos TV has uploaded footage of Obituary's full set from The UC Theater in Berkeley, California on October 5. Watch below:
Obituary are on the road in North America, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their trailblazing debut album, Slowly We Rot, with Abbath, Midnight & Devil Master. Remaining tour dates are listed below.
October
8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
9 - Denver, CO - Sumit
10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room
12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
13 - Madison, WI - Sylveee
15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre
19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
20 - Providence, RI - The Strand
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
(Photo - Ester Segarra)