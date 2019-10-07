OBITUARY Live At Berkeley's UC Theatre; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

October 7, 2019, an hour ago

news black death obituary

OBITUARY Live At Berkeley's UC Theatre; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Capital Chaos TV has uploaded footage of Obituary's full set from The UC Theater in Berkeley, California on October 5. Watch below:

Obituary are on the road in North America, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their trailblazing debut album, Slowly We Rot, with Abbath, Midnight & Devil Master. Remaining tour dates are listed below.

October
8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
9 - Denver, CO - Sumit
10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room
12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
13 - Madison, WI - Sylveee
15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre
19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
20 - Providence, RI - The Strand
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

(Photo - Ester Segarra)



Featured Audio

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews