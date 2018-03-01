OBITUARY Live At Wacken Open Air 2015; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming

Professionally filmed video of Florida death metal legends Obituary performing at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2015 is now available. Check it out below, and find Obituary's current live itinerary here.

Setlist:

"Redneck Stomp"

"Centuries Of Lies"

"Visions In My Head"

"Intoxicated"

"Blood Soaked"

"Til Death"

"Don't Care"

"Violence"

"Back To One"

"Inked In Blood"

"Slowly We Rot"