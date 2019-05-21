OBITUARY Performs In Sacramento, Minus Bassist TERRY BUTLER; Video

Obituary bassist Terry Butler recently had to leave the second leg of Obituary's tour with Hatebreed, after learning that his daughter, Jona Wright, had been killed in a car crash.

Capita Chaos TV has uploaded footage of the band performing as a 4-piece on May 20 at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, California. Watch below:

Obituary issued the following message: "As some of you know, a horrific tragedy occurred the night of our first show on the second leg of this U.S. tour, Terry Butler’s family is devastated. Donate if you can and please share this fundraiser link below to help provide a lifetime of care for their young grandsons."

Find the GoFundMe page here.

Obituary's next show is tonight, May 21, at House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV. Find the band's live itinerary here.