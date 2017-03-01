OBITUARY Release Guitar Playthrough Video For New Track “Sentence Day”

Florida death metal legends, Obituary, have released a guitar playthrough video for “Sentence Day”, a track from their forthcoming, self-titled full-length. Watch below:

Picking up where 2014's Inked In Blood left off, Obituary show no signs of slowing down as they continue to reign as Kings of death metal. Recorded at their home studio in Tampa, FL, Obituary is a 10 track tour-de-force of bone-pulverizing death metal that is as heavy, uncompromising and infectious as anything they've released in their historic, nearly 30-year career.

Obituary is due out March 17th on CD/LP/digital. Physical and digital pre-orders are available now via Relapse at this location.

The album art was created by Andreas Marschall.

Obituary tracklisting:

“Brave”

“Sentence Day”

“Lesson In Vengeance”

“End It Now”

“Kneel Before Me”

“It Lives”

“Betrayed”

“Turned To Stone”

“Straight To Hell”

“Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

“Turned To Stone” lyric video:

"Sentence Day”:

Trailer:

"When writing records the song titles and album titles are always the last things on our minds," said vocalist John Tardy. "We know that the songs themselves are the most important thing, so with this our 10th studio album and nearly three decades as a band, we thought it was the perfect time for a self-titled release. It always helps to have a killer album cover so we worked with Andreas Marschall, gave him our ideas and thoughts and asked him to break out the big guns to create an epic logo and he delivered like he always has for Obituary.”

The band further added: "We could not be any more excited about this new album. We had a blast writing and recording it and having Ken and Terry as part of the writing process was a very cool experience for all of us. We really took our time with the writing process of these new songs, recording riffs and ideas as we went along and recording them as rough mixes then listening back and making necessary changes to help mold them into the songs that we are extremely proud of.

“It's always a challenge in the studio to get the song ideas out of your head onto the recording the way you want but we made sure we were comfortable with the songs and the sounds we were getting before we even hit the record button and it made it a great experience. It's hard to believe it's been 2 1/2 years since the release of inked in blood and we are so excited to get this new album into the hands of our fans. Can't wait for everyone to hear it, hang on to your ass!!!!"

Additionally, Obituary are touring as part of the 2017 Decibel Magazine Tour with Kreator, Horrendous and Midnight. The tour kicks off on March 17th in Charlotte, NC and runs through April 15th in Philadelphia, PA. A complete list of dates, including numerous festival appearances are included below. More dates will be announced shortly.

March (with Kreator, Midnight, Horrendous)

17 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

21 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

April (with Kreator, Midnight, Horrendous)

1 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

4 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

12 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

Summer festivals:

June

16-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017

August

4-6 - Corroios, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Fest

10-13 - Derby, UK - BloodStock

16-19 - Dinkelsbukl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2017

Obituary are:

John Tardy - Vocals

Trevor Peres - Guitar

Ken Andrews Jr. - Guitar

Terry Butler - Bass

Donald Tardy - Drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)