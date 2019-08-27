OBITUARY's "A Dying World" Single Now Available Digitally; Audio Streaming
August 27, 2019, an hour ago
Obituary's new digital single, "A Dying World", is now available on all streaming services and for purchase, here.
"A Dying World" - the first new song from the band since their self-titled tenth album in 2017 - was previously available as an Adult Swim exclusive track. Listen to the song below:
The band head out on tour this fall in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their trailblazing debut album Slowly We Rot. Tour dates below.
September
27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill
29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
6 - Reno, NV - Cargo
8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
9 - Denver, CO - Sumit
10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room
12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
13 - Madison, WI - Sylveee
15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre
19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
20 - Providence, RI - The Strand
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
(Photo - Ester Segarra)