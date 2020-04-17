OBITUARY – “Sentence Day” Drum Playthrough Video Streaming

Florida death metal legends Obituary have checked-in with a drum playthrough video of the track “Sentence Day”, courtesy of Donald Tardy. “Sentence Day” is taken from their 2017 self-titled album, out via Relapse Records.

Tardy states: “Everyone doing alright? Bored? Here's a little more DrumFun with ‘Sentence Day’! This is what happens when I got ‘too much time on my hands’ and good green...enjoy.”

Want to join Obituary and help rescue, save and rehabilitate animals that were injured and displaced by the Australian bushfires? The band have launched a GoFundMe campaign, here.

A message states: "We are raising money to benefit NSW Wildlife Information Rescue And Education Service Incorporated, and any donation will help make an impact. Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to us. More information about NSW Wildlife Information Rescue And Education Service Incorporated: WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service) mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same. WIRES has over 2500 volunteers and a Rescue Office that operates 365 days a year assisting the community to help native animals in distress. WIRES assists tens of thousands of animals every year and last financial year received over 95,000 requests for rescue assistance."

To donate, head here.