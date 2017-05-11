OBITUARY Share "No" Drum Playthrough Video; Headlining Tour With GRUESOME Kicks Off Tonight
May 11, 2017, 35 minutes ago
Donald Tardy of death metal legends Obituary has shared an official drum playthrough video for the track "No". The video features live and in-studio footage of Tardy playing along to the song which appeared as a digital bonus track on their recently released self-titled new album and the Decibel Flexi series. Watch below:
Obituary kick off the Redneck East Coast Run with label-mates Gruesome tonight in Pensacola, FL. The headlining tour lasts until May 22nd and ends in Jacksonville, FL. A full list of tour dates below including upcoming European Summer festivals.
May (with Gruesome, unless noted)
11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
12 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone
13 - Birmingham, AL - Syndicate Lounge
14 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
16 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
18 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel
19 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre (with Cryptopsy, Decrepit Birth, Rivers Of Nihil)
21 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry (no Gruesome)
22 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Club (no Gruesome)
June
18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017
July
15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rock Maraton 2017
August
6 - Corroios, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Fest
8 - Gijon, Spain - Sala Acapulco
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival 2017
13 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock
17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2017