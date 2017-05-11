OBITUARY Share "No" Drum Playthrough Video; Headlining Tour With GRUESOME Kicks Off Tonight

Donald Tardy of death metal legends Obituary has shared an official drum playthrough video for the track "No". The video features live and in-studio footage of Tardy playing along to the song which appeared as a digital bonus track on their recently released self-titled new album and the Decibel Flexi series. Watch below:

Obituary kick off the Redneck East Coast Run with label-mates Gruesome tonight in Pensacola, FL. The headlining tour lasts until May 22nd and ends in Jacksonville, FL. A full list of tour dates below including upcoming European Summer festivals.

May (with Gruesome, unless noted)

11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

12 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

13 - Birmingham, AL - Syndicate Lounge

14 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

16 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

18 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

19 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre (with Cryptopsy, Decrepit Birth, Rivers Of Nihil)

21 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry (no Gruesome)

22 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Club (no Gruesome)



June

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017

July

15 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rock Maraton 2017

August

6 - Corroios, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Fest

8 - Gijon, Spain - Sala Acapulco

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival 2017

13 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock

17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2017