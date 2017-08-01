OBITUARY Share "Sentence Day" Live Video; Second Leg Of European Tour To Kick Off Next Week

Tampa Bay, Florida-based death metal godfathers, Obituary, have shared the official live video accompanying "Sentence Day" off the band's self-titled full-length album. The video was filmed in stunning 4k by Magnetar Studios at several locations on the band's headlining tour with Gruesome earlier this year. Watch Obituary perform "Sentence Day" below.

The band comments on the video and song: "We are super excited to bring you guys another music video from the new album. This video was extra fun for the band as we invited James to ride along with us for a couple shows and get onstage/offstage and crowd footage then his entire crew met up with us and filmed a show with multi-camera angles. 'Sentence Day' is one of our favorite songs on the album and definitely a fan favorite so we are proud to bring you guys this video. Enjoy!"

Additionally, Obituary return to Europe for ten performances on August 6th at VOA Heavy Rock Fest in Portugal. The band will also perform at Alcatraz Festival, Bloodstock, Summer Breeze and more. Obituary return to the states andcollide with Bay Area thrash metal kings Exodus for another epic Battle Of The Bays this fall. The co-headlining tour kicks off September 14th in Durham, NC and ends on October 15th in Baton Rouge, LA. Support will be provided by Power Trip and Dust Bolt. Tickets are on sale now and a complete listing of tour dates is available below.

Obituary tour dates:

August

6 - Corroios, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Fest

8 - Gijon, Spain - Sala Acapulco

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival 2017

13 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 *

15 - Dortmund, Germamy - FZW Freizeitzentrum West *

17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2017

19 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

* with Trivium

September (with Exodus, Power Trip and Dust Bolt)

14 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas Live

16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Downstairs)

21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

22 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Ball

23 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

24 - London, ON - London Music Hall

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

27 - Columbus, OH - Park Street Saloon

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Center

29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

October (with Exodus, Power Trip and Dust Bolt)

1 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

3 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

4 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

8 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

10 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

12 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

14 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger +

15 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Varsity Theater +

+ Obituary, Dust Bolt only

(Photo - Ester Segarra)