OBITUARY To Headline East Coast US Tour In December; FALSE PROPHET, EXTINCTION A.D. To Support
November 6, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Obituary have announced the East Coast Rotting Run 2019, taking place in December. Support on the dates will come from False Prophet and Extinction A.D.
Tickets for the tour are on sale this Friday, November 8, at 10 AM, EST.
Dates:
December
6 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
7 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
9 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs
17 - Huntington, WA - VClub
18 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
Obituary lineup:
John Tardy - Vocals
Trevor Peres - Guitar
Ken Andrews Jr. - Guitar
Terry Butler - Bass
Donald Tardy - Drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)