OBITUARY To Headline East Coast US Tour In December; FALSE PROPHET, EXTINCTION A.D. To Support

Obituary have announced the East Coast Rotting Run 2019, taking place in December. Support on the dates will come from False Prophet and Extinction A.D.

Tickets for the tour are on sale this Friday, November 8, at 10 AM, EST.

Dates:

December

6 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

7 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

9 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

17 - Huntington, WA - VClub

18 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

Obituary lineup:

John Tardy - Vocals

Trevor Peres - Guitar

Ken Andrews Jr. - Guitar

Terry Butler - Bass

Donald Tardy - Drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)