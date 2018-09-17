OBITUARY, UNLEASH THE ARCHERS, DARK FUNERAL, TWILIGHT FORCE, HEIDEVOLK, IN VAIN Confirmed For Round 9 Of 70000 Tons Of Metal!

Obituary, Unleash The Archers, Dark Funeral, Twilight Force, Heidevolk, and In Vain are the latest bands announced for Round 9 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the world’s biggest heavy metal cruise which sets sail in four and a half months!

Confirmed acts now include: Accept, Arkona, The Black Dahlia Murder, Coroner, Dark Funeral, Eluveitie, Ensiferum, Delain, Gloryhammer, God Dethroned, Heidevolk, In Vain, Max And Iggor Cavalera Return To Roots, Ne Obliviscaris, Nile, Obituary, Onslaught, Persefone, Pestilence, Soulfly, Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper, Subway To Sally, Tiamat, Twilight Force, Unleash The Archers, Visions Of Atlantis, Vomitory, Warbringer.

An official press release reads:

60 Bands, 4 Days, 1 Cruise Ship, and only 3000 Tickets. 70000 Tons Of Metal you get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live shows on board, 70000 Tons Of Karaoke until sunrise, Jamming With Waters In International Waters – the Official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam which writes heavy metal history every year, clinics and work-shops with the musicians, our infamous Belly Flop Contest, shore excursions with your favorite artists, and much more!

Everyone on board is a VIP, we don’t have assigned seating (this is a heavy metal cruise after all), and most importantly the bars on our ship never close – you heard us, bars that never close!

On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s having an all-access backstage pass!

Join 2,999 metalheads and 60 world class bands on board the ultimate heavy metal vacation of a lifetime!

Book your cabin now before they’re gone!