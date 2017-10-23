OBITUARY - Video Of Entire Sacramento Show Posted

On October 6th, Tampa Bay death metal godfathers Obituary performed at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, CA with Exodus and Dust Bolt. Video of their entire set is available below courtesy of Capital Chaos TV.

Obituary have shared the official live video accompanying "Sentence Day" off the band's self-titled full-length album. The video was filmed in stunning 4k by Magnetar Studios at several locations on the band's headlining tour with Gruesome earlier this year. Watch Obituary perform "Sentence Day" below.

The band comments on the video and song: "We are super excited to bring you guys another music video from the new album. This video was extra fun for the band as we invited James to ride along with us for a couple shows and get onstage/offstage and crowd footage then his entire crew met up with us and filmed a show with multi-camera angles. 'Sentence Day' is one of our favorite songs on the album and definitely a fan favorite so we are proud to bring you guys this video. Enjoy!"

(Photo - Ester Segarra)