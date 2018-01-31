OBLITERATE Announce U.S. Tour Dates With WIDOWMAKER, SECOND DEATH
January 31, 2018, 7 hours ago
Victoriaville, QC based deathcore act Obliterate have announced a new round of touring alongside headliner Widowmaker and Second Death. The tour will see Obliterate heading to the U.S. for the first time this year as they gear up for their forthcoming Unique Leader debut, which will see an early summer release.
Dates:
March
22 – St. Paul, MN – Caydence Records
23 - Lacrosse, WI - The Warehouse
24 - Bradley, IL - The Looney Bin
25 - Detroit, MI - Hot Rock Music Cafe
26 - Kent, OH - The Outpost
27 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmission
28 - Syracuse, NY - Spark
30 - Corning, NY - Lando's
31 - Lemoyne, PA - The Champ
April
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
3 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
4 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub
5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
6 - Ringgold, GA - Cloud Springs Deli
7 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's