OBLITERATE Announce U.S. Tour Dates With WIDOWMAKER, SECOND DEATH

Victoriaville, QC based deathcore act Obliterate have announced a new round of touring alongside headliner Widowmaker and Second Death. The tour will see Obliterate heading to the U.S. for the first time this year as they gear up for their forthcoming Unique Leader debut, which will see an early summer release.

Dates:

March

22 – St. Paul, MN – Caydence Records

23 - Lacrosse, WI - The Warehouse

24 - Bradley, IL - The Looney Bin

25 - Detroit, MI - Hot Rock Music Cafe

26 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

27 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmission

28 - Syracuse, NY - Spark

30 - Corning, NY - Lando's

31 - Lemoyne, PA - The Champ

April

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

3 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

4 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

6 - Ringgold, GA - Cloud Springs Deli

7 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's