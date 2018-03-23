OBLITERATE Premier “Impending Death” Music Video

Victoriaville, Quebec's Obliterate have released a music video for the title track off of their crushing new album Impending Death. This pulverizing video shows exactly why the group's highly anticipated Unique Leader debut, which has a May 18th street date, will establish the group as one of the most aggressive and exciting bands in the current deathcore scene.

The group collectively said of the video, "For this video we decided to make things differently from our previous ones. We went to an abandoned asylum, where nine patients perished in flames in 1988, to shoot a storyline. In the clip you can see a woman using different methods to kill us. We tried to demonstrate that no matter how things or people may look, death is inevitable and you'll have to face it one day or another."

Obliterate are currently touring throughout the Midwest and East Coast of the US alongside Widowmaker and Second Death.

Dates:

March

23 - Lacrosse, WI - The Warehouse

24 - Bradley, IL - The Looney Bin

25 - Detroit, MI - Hot Rock Music Cafe

26 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

27 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmission

28 - Syracuse, NY - Spark

30 - Corning, NY - Lando's

31 - Lemoyne, PA - The Champ

April

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

3 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

4 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

6 - Ringgold, GA - Cloud Springs Deli

7 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's