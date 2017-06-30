ÖBLIVÏON Featuring Former NIGHTMARE Members Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records

French heavy/power metal band, Öblivïon, (featuring former Nightmare members) have signed with European label ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Öblivïon's debut album Resilience, includes 11 tracks and was recorded, mixed and mastered by Pat Liotard (Nightmare, Now Or Never).

Öblivïon is representing the "Dream Team" of heavy metal's musicians in France! Jo Amore, David Amore and Steff Rabilloud (three former members of Nightmare) joined by Markus Fortunato, bassist 6-string soloist from metal-neoclassical (Fortunato, ex-MZ) and the shredder Flo Lagoutte - a new guitar hero - coming from the metal extreme scene (Forsaken World).

Due to its original and timeless compositions, the quintet is proud to raise the flag of the melodic metal through solid, lyrical, powerful and excellent melodic songs, presenting by twin-guitars, hooks, unrestrained, speedy pace, with symphonic, progressive elements and great lyrics. When classical hard rock meets a mix of modern sounding metal production.

On this first opus, the amazing voice of Jo Amore (Now Or Never, former member of Nightmare) has never been so crystalline and raging, magnified by the most charming melodies, he has never sung before, with a lyricism as its top.

Öblivïon is:

Jo Amore - Vocals (Now Or Never, Temple Of Dio, ex-Nightmare)

David Amore - Drums & Machines (ex-Nightmare)

Markus Fortunato - Bass (Fortunato, ex MZ)

Steff Rabilloud - Guitars (Urgent, Hey Stoopids, Eye On Maiden, ex-Nightmare)

Florian Lagoutte - Guitars (ex Despairhate, ex-Fenrir, Forsaken World)