OBLIVION Release “It Has Become” Music Video

Tech death masters Oblivion have premiered a new odd VIDS directed music video from tech today. The suffocating and unsettling track, entitled "It Has Become", is off the band's sophomore full length The Path Towards... which came out late last year on Unique Leader Records. Oblivion - who features within its ranks composer and Antagony founder Dr. Nick Vasallo, All Shall Perish guitarist Ben Orum, thrash veteran Ted O'Neill, and former Zenith Passage drummer Luis Martinez - have proven once again why they are one of the most exciting bands in extreme metal.

Vocalist and bassist Dr. Nick Vasallo commented on the track:

"‘It Has Become’ represents some of the main themes from The Path Towards...: Despite the billions of years of evolution leading to humanity's total preeminence, we have created a technological dominion that is quickly growing out of our reach. The intertribal conflict and desire for material wealth that benefitted us millennia ago in a harsher, simpler world now chains us to the bottom of a rising ocean in which survival demands unity and order at a higher level. Our failure to surpass our limitations leaves a clear niche for a superior competitor to fill, to displace us, and to continue the cycle of oblivion."