ÖBLIVÏON Reveal Resilience Album Cover, Tracklisting, DVD Details

French power metal band, Öblivion, (featuring former Nightmare members) will release their debut album Resilience + DVD Live at Leym’Fest on February 23rd via Rock Of Angels Records.

The album was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Pat "Magician" Liotard (Nightmare, Now Or Never) at Peek Studio in the South of France.

The DVD contains the live performance of the band at the Leym'Fest in France on September 2nd 2017. The DVD features the full show (including seven brand new songs and three Nightmare tracks), a bonus section with interviews, and also a trailer section.

CD tracklisting:

"Spectral Warrior"

"Honor And Glory"

"In The Arms Of A Queen"

"Bells From Babylon"

"Shine In My Galaxy"

"I Thought I Was A King"

"Evil Spell"

"Punished By The Crowd"

"Facing The Enemies"

"Race Is On"

"Dreamers Believers"

DVD tracklisting:

"Spectral Warrior"

"Evil Spell"

"In The Arms Of A Queen"

"Shine In My Galaxy"

"Eternal Winter"

"Cosmovision"

"I Thought I Was A King"

"Honor And Glory"

"Bells From Babylon"

"Lord Of The Sky"

"Dreamers, Believers"

Öblivion is:

Jo Amore – vocals (Now Or Never, Temple Of Dio, ex-Nightmare)

David Amore – drums and machines (ex-Nightmare)

Markus Fortunato – bass (Fortunato)

Steff Rabilloud – guitars (Urgent, Eye On Maiden, ex-Nightmare)

Florian Lagoutte – guitars (Forsaken World)

