OBSCENE To Release Debut EP Digitally Via Horror Pain Gore Death

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions will release the debut EP from Indy-based death metal outfit Obscene in early 2018.

Obscene self-released Sermon To The Snake in October, 2017 as a limited-edition cassette. The four-track EP quickly made it to the ears of HPGD owner Mike Juliano, who inked a deal with the band for the January '18 digital release of Sermon To The Snake.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://obscenedeathmetal.bandcamp.com/album/sermon-to-the-snake" href="http://obscenedeathmetal.bandcamp.com/album/sermon-to-the-snake">Sermon to the Snake by Obscene</a>

Obscene formed in 2016 in the crypts of Indianapolis via drummer Brandon Howe (Acheron) and vocalist Kyle Shaw. The band came together with the intent to forge hymns of death, doom and destruction with influences running the gamut of classics from The UK, Scandinavia and The US.

"We wanted songs that are memorable with triumphant guitar harmonies and acidic vocals (ala Asphyx, Morgoth, Obituary), both woefully under utilized in a lot of newer death metal bands," said Shaw.

Obscene plans to strike out in support of Sermon To The Snake in 2018. Work is underway on a follow-up to the EP. Visit the official Obscene Facebook page for further details.