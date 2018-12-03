OBSCENITY Streaming New Song "Feasting From The Dead"

"Feasting From The Dead", a track from Obscenity's new album, Summoning The Circle, is available for streaming below. The album is out this Friday, December 7th, via Apostasy Records. Pre-order here.

Since their latest album, Retaliation, Obscenity has gone through many changes. The most obvious being the additions of their new vocalist Manuel Siewert (December Flower) and their new bass axe man David Speckmann (Burial Vault). Both are now presenting their recording-debuts with Obscenity on Summoning The Circle, accompanied by the band’s veterans Hendrik Bruns (guitar) and Sascha Knust (drums) as well as guitarist Christoph Weerts.

The recordings for the new songs took place at the Soundlodge Studio (Anvil, God Dethroned, Dew-Scented) with longtime-partner Joerg Uken and in guitarist Christoph Weerts’ own studio while mixing and mastering were done by Christoph Brandes in his Iguana Studio (Necrophagist, Spheron, Maladie). The result speaks for itself and delivers punchy and brutal classic death metal at its meanest.

Tracklisting:

"Used And Abused"

"Feasting From The Dead"

"Infernal Warfare"

"Dreadfully Embraced"

"Scourge Of Humanity"

"Torment For The Living"

"Invocation Obscure"

"The Ones Concerned"

"Let Her Bleed"

"Feasting From The Dead":

"Invocation Obscure":

"Infernal Warfare"