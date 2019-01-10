OBSCURA Announce First Ever Australian Tour
January 10, 2019, 37 minutes ago
German progressive and technical death metal band Obscura have announced their debut Australian headline tour.
The group will play headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in late March, off the back of their fifth and latest studio album, Diluvium.
Supporting the band along the way will be Australian progressive metal outfit Alarum and Sydney band Somnium Nox. Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, January 15th.
Dates:
March
28 – Brisbane – Crowbar
29 – Sydney – The Factory
30 – Melbourne – The Corner
(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)