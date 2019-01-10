OBSCURA Announce First Ever Australian Tour

German progressive and technical death metal band Obscura have announced their debut Australian headline tour.

The group will play headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in late March, off the back of their fifth and latest studio album, Diluvium.

Supporting the band along the way will be Australian progressive metal outfit Alarum and Sydney band Somnium Nox. Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, January 15th.

Dates:

March

28 – Brisbane – Crowbar

29 – Sydney – The Factory

30 – Melbourne – The Corner

(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)