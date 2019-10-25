OBSCURA Announce Winter 2020 Europe Headline Tour With GOD DETHRONED, THULCANDRA, FRACTAL UNIVERSE

German progressive death metal masters, Obscura, announce their winter 2020 European headline tour dates. The trek begins February 15 in Switzerland and ends March 7 in Germany.

“As part of the Diluvium World Tour, Obscura A return to Europe once again supporting Diluvium within 23 shows in mainly Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. With Dutch melodic death metal pioneers God Dethroned, German black death metal heavyweights Thulcandra and French progressive death metal newcomers Fractal Universe we hit the road in February and March 2020. We revised our setlist and perform songs we haven’t played in years as well as a few quite special compositions we never brought on stage before. Don’t miss this killer lineup, show up early to the shows and support all bands!” - Steffen Kummerer

Dates:

February

15 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik

16 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv

17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

18 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

19 - Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Palma

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape5

21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

22 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bozidarac

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer-Kert

24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal

25 - Prague, Czech Rep. - Futurum

26 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club

March

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

5 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

6 - Essen, Germany - Turock

7 - Landshut, Germany - Rocket Club

Obscura recently released a video for "Emergent Evolution", a track from Diluvium, released in 2018 via Relapse Records.

Steffen Kummerer commented: “With the production of 'Emergent Evolution', we just released the, up to this date, most ambitious music video of Obscura. Earlier this year, the entire team flew to Sicily for a week to capture astonishing shots on top of a volcano, in the middle of sulphur springs, within lithified lava streams and inside of natural vaults. We knew this video turns into something unique and special when we sorted the raw material months ago. 'Emergent Evolution' exceeded our expectations by far!”

Diluvium physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads / streaming services here.

(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)