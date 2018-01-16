OBSCURA Complete New Album; Title Revealed

Technical death metal masters Obscura have completed their fifth full-length album, entitled Diluvium. Diluvium was recorded with longtime producer V. Santura (Triptykon, Pestilence) at Woodshed Studios in Landshut, Germany. The album is set for a summer 2018 release via Relapse Records.

Some special contributors were involved with the making of Diluvium including Linus Klausenitzer’s father, Prof. Ulf Klausenitzer, who has worked previously as a violinist and conductor with renowned musicians Arvo Pärt, Karl-Heinz Stockhausen, Mikis Theodorakis, Daniel Barenboim, Christian Thielemann, Pierre Boulez and many more.

Additionally, Jonas Baumgartl, a founding member of Obscura, who was a key member of the band between 2002 and 2007 returned to take part in the Diluvium sessions on cello. Jonas recorded drums and cello on the band’s first and only demo Illegimitation, as well as their debut full-length Retribution.

Vocalist / guitarist Steffen Kummerer commented on the new album: “Our new album Diluvium finally marks the end of Obscura’s four album circle we started around ten years ago when we wrote Cosmogenesis, followed by Omnivium and Akroasis in recent years. With Rafael Trujillo, Linus Klausenitzer, Sebastian Lanser and myself participating as equal songwriting contributors, the record turned out diverse, progressive and colorful in every possible way. We can’t wait to share the final piece of this long running four-album-concept with you and look forward to the album release along with extensive touring throughout 2018.”

Obscura is set to begin a busy 2018 touring schedule. From February 1st - 5th, the band will perform at the annual 70000 Tons of Metal with labelmates Exhumed. Later that month, Obscura begins their massive European tour with Sepultura, Goatwhore and Fit For An Autopsy. The tour commences on February 23rd, runs through 26 cities and ends on March 24th. In April, the band heads to Japan for an exclusive headline tour (April 12th - 15th). On April 30th, Obscura celebrates their 15 year anniversary at Alte Kaserne Landshut in Germany. Additionally, the band has announced several festival appearances including Vienna Metal Meeting, Amsterdam Metal Meeting and Summer Breeze Open Air.

More tour dates and album info will be announced soon. Find the band's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)