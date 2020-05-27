OBSCURA Completes New Lineup With Returning Guitarist CHRISTIAN MÜNZNER

After a six-year break, legendary German guitarist Christian Münzner (Eternity's End, Paradox, Alkaloid, ex-Necrophagist, ex-Spawn Of Possession) has rejoined the German progressive death metallers Obscura as a permanent member.

Münzner, known for his virtuoso guitar playing in extreme metal, joined Obscura in 2008 and recorded the band's critically acclaimed full-length albums Cosmogenesis (2009) and Omnivium (2011), both released via Relapse Records. He has toured the world, collaborated internationally with several groups as session player and is also working as guitar teacher.

Christian says, "I'm very excited to be back in the band. After my departure in 2014 I stayed very active on the scene in various formats, but I needed some time off from the busy touring schedule to take the time and learn to manage my hand issues, regroup my thoughts about my musical future and focus on some other matters that were going on in my life at that time.

"I'm happy to say I'm back with a vengeance and I feel I have taken my playing to a new level in recent years, and I can't wait to share with all the Obscura fans what we are working on at the moment. During my time away from the band we remained in touch, and in recent years I felt my interest in extreme music and the drive to write and play in that style resurfacing, it feels like everything came together at the perfect moment. I think we are having a very strong line-up and I am excited about the future of Obscura".

Among his solo releases Timewarp (2011), Beyond The Wall Of Sleep (2014) and Path Of The Hero (2020), he also appeared on Necrophagist's critically acclaimed second studio album, Epitaph (2004), Spawn Of Possession's third studio album, Incurso (2012), Paradox's sixth studio album Tales Of The Weird (2012), Alkaloid's first and second studio albums, The Malkuth Grimoire (2015), Liquid Anatomy (2018), Eternity's End's first and second albums, The Fire Within (2016) and Unyielding (2018).

As revealed last month, Dutch fretless bass player Jeroen Paul Thesseling rejoined Obscura after a nine-year break. Earlier this month the group also announced Austrian drummer David Diepold as their new member. Now, with the comeback of former guitarist Christian Münzner, 75% of the classic Cosmogenesis (2009) and Omnivium (2011) lineup is reunited.

Steffen Kummerer - guitars, vocals

Christian Münzner - guitars

Jeroen Paul Thesseling - bass

David Diepold - drums

Founded in 2002 by German guitarist/ vocalist Steffen Kummerer, Obscura established its reputation releasing five studio albums which have been highly acclaimed by fans and press alike, accompanied by playing support tours as well as their own headline shows all around the globe.