OBSCURA Debut Official 4K Music Video For "Emergent Evolution"

German progressive death metal masters, Obscura, have released a video for "Emergent Evolution", a track from the band's fifth studio album, Diluvium, released in 2018 via Relapse Records.

Steffen Kummerer comments: “With the production of 'Emergent Evolution', we just released the, up to this date, most ambitious music video of Obscura. Earlier this year, the entire team flew to Sicily for a week to capture astonishing shots on top of a volcano, in the middle of sulphur springs, within lithified lava streams and inside of natural vaults. We knew this video turns into something unique and special when we sorted the raw material months ago. 'Emergent Evolution' exceeded our expectations by far!”

Diluvium physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads / streaming services here.